Ooredoo Maldives announces Zuvaan Masveriya as the new Brand Ambassador

The young and aspiring Zuvaan Masveriya, Hassan Saajin has been announced as the new Brand Ambassador of Ooredoo Maldives.

Hasan Sajin has been doing a remarkable job for the past five years as an advocate of the fisheries industry in the Maldives with the aim of reviving the love for fishing among the young people.

As part of their new partnership, Ooredoo will be collaborating with Saajin to create awareness about the modern fishing industry and the opportunities available for young fishermen. Together with Saajin, Ooredoo will also be working with Saajin to identify and provide digital solutions that address current concerns and difficulties for the fishing community.

Hussain Niyaz, Chief Commercial Officer – Acting of Ooredoo Maldives has said that Ooredoo is excited to welcome Saajin onboard as a brand ambassador to work together and create new opportunities for young and aspiring fishermen in the Maldives.

Hassan Saajin has thanked Ooredoo for the opportunity and has said that he is very happy to partner with an inspiring brand that has greatly supported the fisheries industry of the Maldives.

Saajin 21, born in GA. Gemanafushi started his journey as a fisherman at a young age and realized the potential of establishing a great career as a fisherman with a solid income. Since then, it has become his goal to spread awareness in the community, encouraging more young people to consider fishing as a career field. The fishing enthusiast has a registered foundation of his own under the name “Dhivehi Masverin” and continues to advocate against the challenges the fishermen in the Maldives face in the hope to bring positive changes. Saajin has now gained popularity in the Maldives via his social media accounts as he shares the exciting life of fishermen on the ocean and ashore.

Ooredoo Maldives has stated that the company is aiming to continue its support to the fishing industry with its new brand ambassador, as well as with its existing partners.

