MTCC Smashes Record by Completing 34 Projects in 2020!

10 hours ago
Maldives Transport & Contracting Company (MTCC) has completed a record-breaking 34 projects in the year 2020. In its 40-year company history, this is the first time that MTCC has completed this many projects in a single year.

In a tweet by the company’s CEO Adam Azim, he expressed his gratitude to the staff of MTCC for their tireless effort and support to achieve this success.


Noteworthy projects completed during the year include the Aa. Himandhoo Harbour construction, the COVID-19 Emergency Health Facility at Gdh. Thinadhoo, the Ha. Hoarafushi Airport project, the Sh. Komandhoo Harbour project, and the L. Maavah Harbour project.

