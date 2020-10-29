MTCC is Still At It! Here’s Why They Keep Smashing Those Profit Records

In the first three quarters of this year, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) recorded a profit before tax of MVR 140 million, the highest ever recorded in its 39 years of existence.

MTCC has been tirelessly working on a number of construction projects across the Maldives. The dedication and hard work of the MTCC team is clearly evident in the progress they have been making this past week.

The road construction project of R. Ungoofaaru mobilized on 12th June last year, is well underway with an overall 42% project progress. The installation of 2000sqm stormwater pipes has been completed and subgrade works have commenced.

Work on S. Meedhoo Harbour has reached an overall 80% project progress. Channel dredging works and quay wall works for the project is currently ongoing, with 34% and 85% completion respectively. The project was mobilized on 18th September 2019.

The Hdh. Hanimaadhoo Harbour project, mobilized on 5th May 2020, is now a quarter of the way complete. Harbor basin dredging works for the project is currently ongoing, with 53% completion.

Lastly, work on the B. Fulhadhoo Harbour has reached 50% project progress. Dredging works for the project is currently ongoing, with 87% completion. The project was mobilized on 10th November 2019.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives