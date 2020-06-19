MTCC Completes 56% of L.Fonadhoo Road Development Project

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has stated that 56% of the road development project at L. Fonadhoo has been completed.

The construction and development of major roads in L. Fonadhoo is well underway, with 56% project progress. Under this project, 27, 848 sqm area of asphalt will be laid along 12 roads which have a total length of 3.5 km. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i5XS8np1aT — MTCC Plc (@MTCCPlc) June 24, 2020



The overall road development project by MTCC at L. Fonadhoo covers 23,848 square feet consisting of 12 tar roads with a total distance of 3.5 kilometres.

The project also includes the development of a stormwater management system to minimize the damages to island and property due to floods along with the construction of speed breakers and road markings.

The road development project was contracted to MTCC on 22nd May 2019 where the project was initiated on 26th June 2019. The duration of the overall project is 390 days.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives