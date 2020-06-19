MTCC completes 47% of Komondoo harbor project.

47% of the harbour project of the island, Sh. Komandoo is completed by Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC).

The work of seawall construction is ongoing currently, which confirms 47% of the project has been completed, according to the contractor MTCC.

MTCC was assigned with the contract in August last year. The practical work of the project began in December after concluding Environmental Impact Assessment, says MTCC,

A 12-meter breakwater, 20-meter revetment, and a seawall is being constructed under the project. Installing street lights and the pavement of the harbour area is also included in the project. The total worth of the project is MVR 29.4 million.

MTCC has been working on harbour and reclamation projects of several islands of the Maldives from which some of the projects have been completed over the past three months.

