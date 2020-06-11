MTCC Commences Dh. Hulhudheli Harbor Upgrading Project

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has started the harbour upgrading project of Dh. Hulhudheli on 25th June 2020.

We have mobilized our project team to Dh. Hulhudheli harbor project site on 25th June 2020. The project which received EIA approval on 30th April 2020 involves the design and build of Dh. Hulhudheli harbour upgrade. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6JXR228lpX — MTCC Plc (@MTCCPlc) June 26, 2020



The project was approved by EIA on 30th April 2020 which involves the design and build of Dh. Hulhudheli harbour upgrade. In addition, the project also includes dredging and excavation of 45,585cbm, construction of a 277m long breakwater, a 432m quay wall, 60m groynes and a 60m revetment along with the construction of 2160sqm of a paved area.

The project valued at MVR 39.8 million was awarded on 10th December 2019 and estimated to be completed within 362 days.

