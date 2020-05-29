Movement Restrictions To Be Lifted In Greater Male’ From 15th June

Movement restrictions to be lifted in greater Male’ area between 5:00 to 22:00 from June 15th, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) revealed.

Speaking at the press conference, Health Ministry’s Assistant Director Aiminath Shaina Abdulla said that parks and public spaces in the capital will also be opened with proper sanitization and hygiene measures from June 15 onwards.

Restaurants, cafes, salons and barbershops will be allowed to recommence their full operations from July, NEOC added. However, restaurants and cafes will be permitted to take out and deliveries.

Health officials previously warned that lockdown measures may have to be imposed again depending on how things unfold.

The Maldives initially announced lockdown for 2 days with the first positive case from the capital on 15th April. It was followed extended later as the community spread increased.

