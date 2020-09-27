Mouni Roy Is Living A Dream In The Maldives And So Is Mandira Bedi.

Mouni Roy shared this photo (courtesy imouniroy )

Actress Mouni Roy is enjoying life to the fullest. Can you guess where she is chilling currently? The 34-year-old actress is soaking up the sun in the Maldives currently and filling up her Instagram with vacation memories. While most of us woke up on a Saturday, dreaming of a vacation, Mouni Roy is living that dream in the Maldives. She checked into Instagram on Saturday morning with a glimpse of how her weekend diaries began and we are green with envy. Mouni Roy, cute as a button in a black bikini, shared a bunch of selfies to describe her current mood: “Footloose and fancy-free,” she wrote while chilling at a lavish Maldives resort.

Here’s how Mouni Roy celebrated TGIF feels in the Maldives. “Alice in a teacup,” she wrote for an album while for another, she captioned it with a quote attributed to Jose Chaves: “The ocean taught her to love and let go.”

Meanwhile, actress Mandira Bedi too checked into the Maldives resort recently. She checked in to Instagram with a video of her lavish water villa and wrote: “I’m in paradise again. I travelled 15 hours to get here! But oh my… how it was worth it. Feeling utter gratitude.”

Mandira Bedi, en route to the Maldives, had shared this selfie from the airport and lefts fans guessing where she was off to. Now we know.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :