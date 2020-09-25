COVID-19: Cases in Maldives exceed 10000

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Friday, confirmed an additional 75 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Maldives to 10,014.

According to the agency, 76 recoveries were recorded during the same period while the new cases consist of 53 locals and 22 foreigners.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 25.09.2020, 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 75 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 53 Locals

– 22 Foreigners Total number of cases: 10,014 pic.twitter.com/8dUcBOh6cZ — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) September 25, 2020

HPA revealed that 66 of the infections were reported in the Greater Male’ Region, while the remaining nine cases were detected outside of the capital area.

In addition to the Greater Male’ Region, active virus cases are currently present in 22 inhabited islands as well as 26 resorts across the archipelago.

With these developments, Maldives currently records a total of 10,014 virus cases of which 1,300 are active cases, in addition to 8,673 recoveries and 34 deaths.

During last month, authorities tightened the safety measures implemented in the Greater Male’ region, following an alarming upsurge of COVID-19 cases after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

Authorities have stated that the effects of implementing stricter measures will be reflected in the case numbers towards the end of the month.

After a long period of recording over 100 daily cases, the numbers have fallen to two-digits during the most part of September.

Within this same period, the number of recoveries saw a significant increase, bringing the number of recovered cases to 86.4 per cent.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 32.5 million people and claimed over 989,300 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 23.9 million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News