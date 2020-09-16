EC publicizes membership statistics for Maldives’ political parties

The Elections Commission (EC) publicized updated membership statistics for all political parties in the Maldives, following the processing of new applications.

As per the statistics, ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) experienced a decrease of 648 members, bringing down the ruling coalition leader’s total number of members to 52, 952 from more than 53, 600 recorded in November 2019.

MDP still holds the record for the Maldivian political party with most members in history.

In the same period, the main opposition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) gained 344 additional members, increasing the party’s total membership to 37,144 from 36.800.

However, opposition coalition party, People’s National Congress (PNC), logged a decrease to 4,004 members from the 4,300 reported in November 2019.

Coalition member Jumhooree Party recorded the highest increase in membership, with a total of 13,800 members at present, compared to 10,700 in November 2019.

Current member counts for remaining political parties:

– Maldives Development Alliance (MDA): 8,100

– Adhaalath Party (AP): 6,600

– Maldives Third-Way Democrats (MTD): 3,100

– Maldives Reform Movement (MRM): 3,023

– Dhivehi Rayyithunge Party (DRP): 2,902

– Maldives Labour and Social Democratic Party: 2,881

According to the Political Parties Act, party funds from the state budget will only be granted to those with 10,000 members or more. At present only MDP and PPM qualify for the government funds.

