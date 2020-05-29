MIRA Conducts Special Program For Local SMEs

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) will be conducting a special program to assist local small and medium-sized businesses in preparing Business Profit Tax (BPT) reports.

MIRA said that assistance will be provided for preparing BPT reports and financial statements of the previous fiscal year.

The authority has opened the special program to SMEs registering revenue between MVR5 million to MVR10 million annually.

The program will be held virtually, stated MIRA.

To register, MIRA has instructed to contact its Viber number 9821415 or to mail to their official mailing address.

