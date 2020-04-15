MIFCO Suspends Delivery Services

MIFCO has announced that they have suspended its delivery services amid the spread of COVID-19 in the capital city Male’.

MIFCO has stated that under considering the current circumstances for the safety of its employees and customers they have suspended the delivery of fish cans.

However, registered stores will be accessible to their services from Hulhumale’ and Maafaanu MIFCO stores.

The Maldives has so far reported a total of 69 cases of the virus.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives