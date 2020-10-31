MIFCO Celebrates 27 Years of Dedicated Service

Maldives Industrial Fisheries Co. (MIFCO) has just celebrated their 27th anniversary as a company.

MIFCO is the leader of Maldives Fishermen with decades of service to the Maldives fisheries as a state-run corporate enterprise for the processing and exportation of fisheries products. Throughout their successful history, they have shown their commitment to the development of the fisheries sector in the Maldives while maintaining the unique identity of the Maldives pole and line fishery.

MIFCO manages the largest fish procuring operation in Maldives collecting pole & line, Skipjack tuna, and hand line caught Yellow Fin Tuna.

The company has its operations based in 4 factories located in 4 strategic geographic regions across the Maldives while procuring fish directly and leading logistical support to fisherman through an additional fleet of MIFCO’s own collector vessels.

MIFCO has EU accredited factories to process, canned, chilled, frozen and value-added products. Products are exported mainly to international and regional markets, and in various value-added packaging for the demands of local markets.

The core ability to withstand competition comes through delivering quality assured tuna rather than quantity and by responsibly sourcing it, despite the hardship of the process. MIFCO stands steadfast in supporting Maldivian fishermen’s tremendous effort to bring progressive economic growth to the Maldivian fishing industry.

