MET Receives Donation of 6 Automatic Weather Stations

Maldives Meteorological Service (MET) has received a donation of 6 automatic weather stations, under a project by the Ministry of Environment. The project is funded by the Green Climate Fund.

The weather stations will be established in six different regions of the country, in the islands of R. Alifushi, R. Dhuvaafaru, F. Billedhdhoo, Sh. Komandoo, A. Dh. Mahibadhoo, and S. Hulhumeedhoo.

They will serve to increase the weather network of the Maldives and have been donated to support vulnerable communities in the country to climate change-induced water shortages.

According to the Environment Ministry, the stations will assist in forecasting weather and finding solutions for water shortages by identifying changes in weather patterns and rainfall. The stations will also assist in covering the data gaps between weather stations currently established across the nation.

The establishment of the weather stations was awarded to Maxstar Maldives, for a total of MVR 2.97 million.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives