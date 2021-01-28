Maldivian to Restart Flights Back to Cochin!

The national carrier, Maldivian, has announced that the company will be restarting flights to Cochin again, effective February 1, 2021.

The airline reports that it will be operating flights to the Indian city three times a week. Maldivian will also be offering their passengers 30kg of baggage allowance.

Tickets from Malé to Cochin are priced at INR 5,050 (approximately MVR 1,084) per person per way, on their website.

Cochin/Kochi is located on the coast of Kerala state in southwest India and is known as the commercial and IT hub of Kerela. India is a popular destination among the Maldivians, mainly for medical tourism.

Maldivian first commenced flights to Cochin effective October 28, 2019.

For more information, visit their website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives