Maldivian Announces Special Flight to Kuala Lumpur

Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives has announced a special flight from Male` to Kuala Lumpur on 10th of September.

The one-way ticket for the flight is priced at $385. Maldivian ensures passengers of health and safety measures while flying with the airline. This includes temperature screening and enhanced cleaning and disinfection of all aircraft after each flight.

Email [email protected] for bookings and enquiries.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives