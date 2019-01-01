Aviation Business

Maldivian Announces Special Flight to Kuala Lumpur

3 days ago
Add Comment
3 Views
1 min read

Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives has announced a special flight from Male` to Kuala Lumpur on 10th of September.

The one-way ticket for the flight is priced at $385. Maldivian ensures passengers of health and safety measures while flying with the airline. This includes temperature screening and enhanced cleaning and disinfection of all aircraft after each flight.

Email [email protected] for bookings and enquiries.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of