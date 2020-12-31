maldivesvirtualtour.com Successfully Launched

maldivesvirtualtour.com is live now, enabling travellers the chance to experience the Maldives virtually and book directly from hotels.

Maldives Virtual Tour is the breathtaking 360° virtual tours of the Maldives with over 2000 virtual tours of more than 150 islands. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021. This is carried out by Orca Media Group in collaboration with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation as an official partner along with Ooredoo Maldives as the main partner and Trans Maldivian Airways as Seaplane Partner.

“I congratulate Maldives Virtual Tour for such an initiative for such a crucial time,” highlighting the importance of virtual reality in the future of tourism marketing, Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of MMPRC said, “It is my belief that digital marketing plays an important and vital role in the promotion of Maldives to travellers and virtual content will be the future, of the tourism industry.”

Speaking about the launch, Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Maldives, Hussain Niyaz said, “Ooredoo has been promoting the destination digitally for a while and with this digital platform, Maldives promotion will go to a different level. With this campaign hopefully, Maldives tourism will be revived.”

Trans Maldivian Airways is the Seaplane Partner of Maldives Virtual Tour. Their Chief Executive Officer, A.U. M. Fawzy stated that whatever way TMA can support the industry, they will be there. “We think that Maldives Virtual Tour is the best way to support the industry right now.”

Maldives Virtual Tour was launched via a Live video on its Facebook page.

Maldives first 360° destination video has also been recently launched by Maldives Virtual Tour, in association with MMPRC. This is a series of 360° destination videos by Maldives Virtual Tour covering underwater and aerial 360° videos of the picturesque beauty of Maldives.

Maldives Virtual Tour has also announced the launch of Maldives Virtual Tour Expo, which will be launched early next year. This is a virtual consumer travel fair held quarterly, reaching over 10 million travellers across the globe.

