Maldives Welcomes Over 399,000 Tourists Arrivals in 2020 So Far

As of 27th September, tourist arrivals to the Maldives was at 399,252. From this, 16,405 tourists arrived in the Maldives after the destination reopened its borders on 15th July.

While there were 173347 arrivals in January, February saw 149786 arrivals and 59،627 in March. For the first time in its history, Maldives did not welcome any tourist for 2 months until 36 tourists arrived in May.

Since the border reopened, the most number of tourists arrived from the UAE, with 2607 total arrivals. This is followed by Russia with 1745 arrivals and the United States with 1597 arrivals.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives