Maldives urges citizens to report gatherings as COVID-19 cases approach 9,500

MALE, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — The Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) of the Maldives has urged citizens to report gatherings that violate health regulations, as the country’s COVID-19 case count approached 9,500, local media reported here Friday.

HEOC Epidemiologist Dr Ibrahim Afzal warned that greater action may be taken against individuals who violate health regulations that limit public gatherings to below five people in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Afzal said that the virus could not be contained without public compliance with the regulations.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), 67 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Maldives on Thursday, including 44 locals and 23 foreigners. The country’s total case count stands at 9,494, out of which 8,033 have fully recovered and 33 have died.

The Maldives currently has 1,422 active cases of COVID-19 spread across 20 inhabited islands and 29 resorts. Active cases include 21 foreign tourists and 29 resort staff.

Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Education announced that schools in the Greater Male region would remain closed for an additional two weeks due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Schools were originally scheduled to reopen next week.

State media reported that despite the closure of schools amid the pandemic, online classes have been implemented in order to benefit students.

