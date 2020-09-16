Shipping Corporation soars 3.5% after announcing maiden direct voyage to Maldives

This maiden direct voyage between India and Maldives is scheduled to be flagged off from Tuticorin on September 21, 2020.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs57.75, up by Rs1.95 or 3.49% from its previous closing of Rs55.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs56 and has touched a high and low of Rs58.25 and Rs55.60 respectively.