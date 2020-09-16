Shipping Corporation soars 3.5% after announcing maiden direct voyage to Maldives

The voyage between India and Maldives is scheduled to be flagged off from Tuticorin on September 21, 2020.
Shipping Corporation of India will commence new direct Container & Break-bulk Cargo Shipping Service under the umbrella of Ministry of Shipping with the support of Ministry of External affairs.
This maiden direct voyage between India and Maldives is scheduled to be flagged off from Tuticorin on September 21, 2020.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs57.75, up by Rs1.95 or 3.49% from its previous closing of Rs55.80 on the BSE.
The scrip opened at Rs56 and has touched a high and low of Rs58.25 and Rs55.60 respectively.
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Google News
Leave a Reply