Maldives’ Naturally Isolated Islands Makes It the Safest Holiday Destination

The Maldives is geographically scattered and distanced, making the destination safest for a post-pandemic holiday, said Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC).

During an exclusive interview to TTM+, Thoyyib further said “The islands of Maldives are naturally isolated and one island one resort concept is perfect for tourists to spend holidays during COVID-19 pandemic. This makes the Maldives resorts safest holiday destination for holidaymakers during a pandemic.”

Speaking about the safety measures, Thoyyib said that the Maldives is fully prepared to welcome back tourists to the island nation, with safety being the destinations’ top priority. The measures are put into place according to WHO guidelines. For tourists, a negative PCR test for COVID-19 must be presented on arrival (The test and negative PCR certificate must be issued no more than 72 hours prior to departure). Screening procedures are also in place for passengers on arrival, with quarantine facilities set up to isolate any suspected cases of COVID-19.

Thoyyib also highlighted that the Maldives has been one of the favourites for travellers. “We have been constantly on the lookout to see who will be travelling more, ” he said. “We have been directing our marketing efforts to destinations with the green lights to travel, to further drive those source markets to the destination. In addition to this, from March we have directed all our marketing efforts to constantly be visible for all markets.”

