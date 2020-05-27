Maldives calls for universal access to COVID-19 vaccine

MALE, May 30 (Xinhua) — Maldives Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen has called for any vaccine or treatment invented to combat COVID-19 to be made accessible to all countries, local media reported here Saturday.

In a statement representing the Maldives at the Solidarity Call to Action for Global Access to COVID-19 Technologies, Minister Ameen said that the pandemic has shown the necessity for global cooperation.

Ameen said that COVID-19 had exposed the vulnerabilities of many countries and that support for developing countries in particular must be strengthened.

All countries should share vital healthcare information and technology while working together to protect the fundamental human right to healthcare, Ameen said.

The Solidarity Call to Action for Global Access to COVID-19 Technologies was initiated by Costa Rica with help from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

