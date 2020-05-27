COVID-19: Maldives’ recoveries top 400

Maldives recorded 150 recoveries of COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a news brief held by National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the government’s spokesperson assigned to provide information on COVID-19 pandemic said that additional people have recovered from COVID-19 and that the total number of recoveries have now reached 401.

A total of 1672 people contracted the virus of which 1264 people are active cases, and the country has recorded five fatalities. That is; three locals and two foreigners. 1291 people have been isolated and 1478 people have been placed in quarantine.

The Maldives collected 23,860 samples to test for the illness.

