Maldive Gas Installs a Medical Oxygen Plant in Kulhudhuffushi Regional Hospital

Maldive Gas has installed a medical oxygen plant in Kulhudhuffushi Regional Hospital (KRH). This is the first oxygen medical plant installed through the atolls.

The medical oxygen plan was officially inaugurated by the MP for Kulhudhuffushi North constituency, Yasir Abdul Latheef on 28th December.

Speaking upon the occasion, Yasir said that it is a milestone for KRH and it will assist in improving the services offered at the hospital.

Acting Managing Director of Maldive Gas, Ali Ikram noted that the installation of the plant came in place with accordance to the President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s policy to install units in all the regional hospitals.

The current administration plans to install two more oxygen medical plants in Addu City and GDh. Thinadhoo.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives