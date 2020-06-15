Lotus Fihaara Introduces Uswatte Real Cream Crackers

Lotus Fihaara has introduced Uswatte Real Cream crackers to the Maldives. This was revealed in a tweet by Ahmed Arif, Chairman of Senior International, on the 25th of June.

Ahmed Arif states, Uswatte cream crackers are perfect for people with Diabetes and it helps them to regulate blood sugar levels. The cream crackers are also fit for people actively involved in sports.

Uswatte Group is one of the largest local family-based food manufacturing companies with revenue in excess of Rupees 600 million per annum and has a workforce of 500 employees. They manufacture and market quality snacks and confectionery products and are the market leader in the categories of snacks and jelly. The founders of Uswatte have passed down a clear vision and firm values that will give us strength and guidance throughout our journey to excellence.

Uswatte Confectionery Works (Pvt) Ltd is the pioneer in Sri Lanka for confectionery delicacies and snacks.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives