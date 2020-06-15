Lotus Bike Shop Introduces New Battery-Powered Scooters at the Best Prices!

Lotus Bike Shop, the leading motorcycle and bicycle seller in the Maldives, has announced the reduction in the price of the New Aima Malan Electric Scooter. Now customers can get their Malan scooter for just MVR 12,900 from Lotus Bike Shop. Lotus states that it is the best price for the model in town.

Available in colours navy blue, grey, black and red, the Aima Malan Electric Scooter has a voltage of 60V and 500 watts. Since it has a brushless motor, the motorcycle is more energy-efficient. Other advantages of brushless motors include longer lifespan, less maintenance and less noise.

More people are starting to use electric scooters. These scooters have been said to improve body balance, ensuring that you stay fit on the go. Electric scooters are also relatively lightweight making it easier to be carried around. The Aima Malan Electric Scooter runs on batteries. Hence, they don’t produce any toxic fumes or residues. This makes them ideal for those trying to protect the environment and reduce their carbon footprint.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives