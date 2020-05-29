Lets Coffee Maldives – More than Just a Coffee Shop

Lets Go Maldives has introduced a coffee shop, which is more than just a place where people gather to have a cup of coffee. Lets Coffee Maldives is also a training institute for those interested in learning barista services and supplier of premium coffee to those who are interested in the distribution of coffee.

The founder of Lets Coffee Maldives, Mr Mohamed Riyaz is one of the most accomplished, successful, and knowledgeable people in the tourism industry with more than a decade of experience in the field. Mr Riyaz with a dream of bringing premium coffee with real value to the community, partnered with an Asian coffee expert, and started Lets Coffee Maldives.

Lets Coffee Maldives also provides Barista training services to anyone with a love of making coffee and a willingness to learn. For the Barista course, interested applicants do not require to have any prior skills or experience. Lets Coffee Maldives will be providing training services for free.

Founder Mr Riyaz said the idea behind the Let’s Coffee Maldives is to provide expertise, training, and premium coffee to locals interested in starting coffee shops.

Lets Coffee Maldives will be selling high-end coffee machines to interested parties at reasonable prices. Its rich coffee machine collection ranges from Nespresso – Inissia to VE2 A Black – Espresso Machine.

Lets Coffee Maldives is now open for delivery and take away.

