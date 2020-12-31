Kiara Advani slides into pool in Maldives, shares a stunning video

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is quite an active social media user and a fashionista who often raises the temperature of the internet with her stunning pictures and stylish looks.

Like several other B-town celebs, the young actress welcomed the New Year in the Maldives and is giving a glimpse of her holiday on social media by sharing amazing pictures and videos. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva, shared a stunning video of herself sliding into a pool and captioned it as, ‘sliding out of 2020’. In the video, the actress looks super chilled and gorgeous in her shiny blue swimming outfit as she takes a slide to jump into a pool.

In one of the pictures, Kiara gave a glimpse of her diving gear hinting that the actress is perhaps all set to have scuba diving in the water of Maldives while in the other picture, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress can be seen enjoying her mouth-watering food while overlooking the sea. Earlier, the actress also shared an amazing backless picture of her and captioned it as, ‘Lookin at you 2021’ and took the internet by storm. In the picture, the actress looked exceptionally pretty in a gold backless dress and carrying a hat in her hand as she gets clicked overlooking the sea.

Reportedly, Kiara Advani is enjoying her holiday in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and the dashing actor also took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him jumping into the water and captioned it as, ‘Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness’

