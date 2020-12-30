Maldives to acquire AstraZeneca vaccine

MALE, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) — The Maldives has announced a decision to sign an agreement to procure the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Singapore and Oxford University, local media reported here Friday.

The Maldives Ministry of Finance on Thursday released a statement announcing that provisions of the Public Finance Regulation will be suspended in order to acquire the vaccine which is in high demand.

Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer was quoted in the media saying that an internal audit on spending will be conducted in consultation with the finance executive of the Ministry of Health.

President Ibrahim Solih had pledged to provide vaccines to all citizens free of charge. The Health Emergency Operating Centre (HEOC) said that vaccinations will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The Maldives is an applicant to the World Health Organization’s COVAX program to provide vaccines to developing countries.

