Ananya Panday Looks Glamorous in New Photos as She Welcomes New Year in The Maldives With Ishaan Khatter

Actor Ananya Panday welcomed New Year 2021 in the Maldives in the company of her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor wished her fans the best for New Year and posted a few photos of herself looking stunning in a bright bodycon dress. Ananya could be seen wrapped in an orange-red dress while posing alongside the gorgeous blue sea and the beautiful sunset. Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ With Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor And Bobby Deol – Watch Intriguing Video

In one photo, the Khaali Peeli star looked straight into the camera with a dash of a lovely smile on her face. Ananya thanked the year 2020 for making her learn a lot of things. The caption on her New Year-special post read, “2020 – thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace 🧿 wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody 🌝 bring it on 2021 🤞🏻❤️”(sic) Also Read – From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebs Rang in New Year 2021

While Sara Ali Khan posted a fire emoji on her post, her other friends also praised how she looked extremely glamorous in the photos. In her Instagram stories, Ananya gave more glimpses of her New Year holiday. She posted pictures of the stunning view of her room and also shared just how rejuvenated she was feeling at the beautiful property in the Maldives.

Ananya’s previous post showed her frolicking on the white sand wearing a cute set of floral co-ords and a hat. Ishaan, who hasn’t shared any photo with Ananya, could also be seen posing at the same spot in the pictures that he posted on Instagram at the same time. The rumoured couple left for the Maldives two days back and took their fans by surprise. Before that, they also made a couple-entry at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas bash.

