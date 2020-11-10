JOALI Maldives Announces Mr. Enver Arslan as New General Manager

JOALI Maldives has announced the appointment of Enver Arslan as the resort’s new General Manager.

Mr Arslan holds a degree in Hospitality Management from the Hospitality Management School of Erciyes University, and a raft of additional qualifications from Four Seasons and Cornell University.

Over his career, Enver has worked for several Four Seasons properties around the world. He has started his career at Four Seasons Jackson Hole and moved to Palm Beach Florida, Las Vegas, Riyadh, Egypt and Maldives until he decided to join the opening team of JOALI Maldives and acted as Resort Director overlooking the operational departments for the past 4 years.

Enver believes in enjoying life to the fullest, as also proven by his professional career choices from top of the ski mountains of Grand Tetons to the Atlantic Ocean, followed by dazzling architecture and the sparkling lights of Las Vegas to the desert plateau of the Middle East, and finally to the tropical romance of Maldives. Enver Arslan’s work ethics and ambition represent a significant contribution to the success of the company.

Enver has benefited from a wide-ranging experience in far-flung destinations over the years. It’s a career path he highly recommends: “To move forward in hospitality, it is really rewarding to do openings, rather than joining established hotels. You’re not dealing with guests, but with architects. You have to have a broader vision to build a new culture. Then, when you open the doors, you have to have an even bigger vision to redo things.”

