INS Jalashwa reaches Tuticorin Harbour carrying 700 Indian Nationals from Maldives

Indian naval ship INS Jalashwa reached Tuticorin Port in Tamil Nadu this morning, bringing back 700 stranded Indians in the Maldives. This is the fourth round of evacuation of Indian nationals by the amphibious vessel under the Operation Samudra Setu.

The repatriation exercise has been facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Male, in coordination with Maldives authorities. Buses took the returnees from different places in capital Male while the passengers hailing from the islands outside Male were brought in ferries.

Last month, the INS Jalshwa sailed twice and INS Magar once from Male to bring back around 1500 people to Kochi. INS Jalashwa had also brought 685 people from Sri Lanka to Tuticorin last week as part of the Operation Samudra Setu.

