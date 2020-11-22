Hideaway is Back!! The 33 Hectares Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has Reopened

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has now reopened and is welcoming guests. With rigorous Health & Safety measures and some new technological assistance (such as a very much needed update to their mobile app and web menus) to provide the best safe getaway experience, the Maldives has to offer. The 33 hectares ‘garden resort’ reopened its doors on the 15th of November 2020 with a renewed vigour and interesting features to pleasantly surprise even the discerning of guests.

At Hideaway, guests can enjoy the epitome of unrivalled luxury services and facilities. This also includes the luxurious Hideaway Spa where guests can rejuvenate and unwind. The resort also boasts a fabulous selection of restaurants and bars. Meanwhile, for some fun, it offers a vast selection of exciting and relaxing activities. From tennis and badminton to scuba diving and water skiing, there is something for everyone to keep guests entertained throughout their stay.

Rigorous Health & Safety Measures, Hideaway Wellness Programme

The hideaway wellness programme is committed in delivering Hideaway’s promise of a safe holiday experience with enhanced safety and hygiene measures, in collaboration with Diversey for guests’ wellbeing and comfort. Hideaway’s refined hygiene standards and dedication will create a home away from home for them while enjoying their getaway at paradise at the fullest.

The comprehensive plan is one covering social distancing, health, hygiene and enhanced sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive training, accreditation & monitoring done with our staff to ensure that the following SOPs are followed to the T.

The whole team of Hideaway Butlers have been retrained and are eager to welcome back guests as well. To make things even sweeter, Hideaway also has exciting re-opening offers available which guests can get savings from 30% to 40% off their stay at the resort.

Accommodation Options and Beautiful Foliage and Flora at the resort

Hideaway’s villas feature some of the largest villas in the Maldives. Especially the beach villas – from the smallest to the highest category – having rooms that are huge and paired with a backyard and beach which is surrounded by thick foliage which provides the illusion that each villa’s guest is in their own private island. This naturally social distancing villas concept is only possible due to the expert landscaping done fully by local gardeners at the resort. One would find it surprising that the resort’s incredible flora has been well maintained so that even after re-opening after a few months, the resorts flora looks beautifully landscaped creating a garden jungle experience. The landscapers have done and still doing a great job taming the jungle-like greenery at the resort which makes up 95% of the island with the remaining being man-made footprint.

Revitalized Dining Options

Some revamped dining menus are available at all the restaurants at Hideaway. The resort’s chefs are eagerly waiting to entice your tastebuds with new flavours. Award-winning Asian Fusion restaurant – Samsara – catering Thai, Indian, and Japanese dishes is ready to provide interesting culinary experiences such as Teppanyaki. The Sunset Beach Café is a must-try at the resort for various western cuisines like Pizzas and Burgers and is one of the best spots to hang and relax and down some exquisite drinks made by our expert butlers and bartenders. And if any guest needs specific dietary requirements such as a Gluten-free diet, their expert butlers will learn everything about your needs and will communicate well with the chefs to make sure all your meals are perfect so that food will not get in the way of you enjoying a perfect hideaway vacation at Hideaway.

Activities & Experiences

Living up to the high standards that we keep for ourselves, guests can find a cacophony of enjoyable experiences at the island. Choose from relaxing in the bright swimming pool or enjoy a private beach lunch. For the thrill-seekers, rise high above the shoreline on an exciting parasailing adventure, or just for the travellers who really want to retreat opt to order in and relax in your very own private beach in your own backyard and social distance in style by sinking into a sun lounger for an afternoon nap – the choice is yours!

The resort will soon launch a competition on their social media together with influencers David and Jaclyn, from the US, in which the lucky first prize winner will get to enjoy a 3-day-2-night stay at the resort. To win the competition, you will require some creative thinking, keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram accounts for competition-related updates.

So, come hideaway at Hideaway so that you can relax, rejuvenate, get out of a rut, or just take a break from the stressful lives that we lead in this time in our lives.

