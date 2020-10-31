Here Are 3 New Visa Updates from Maldives Immigration

On Twitter yesterday, Maldives Immigration has provided new updates regarding expatriate work visas and all other visas.

In relation to COVID-19, for renewal of all visas other than expatriate work visas, documents need to be completed and submitted to [email protected] All applicants that email before 31st December 2020 will not incur a late fee.

Under “Emergency Departure”, those that have been unable to renew their expired visas, will only be able to receive immigration clearance after completing the “Application for Emergency Departure” (IM34) form. The deadline for submission is 31st December 2020.

Lastly, those that have had their visas canceled due to not being able to pay visa fees online, can now complete the “Miscellaneous Work Visa Fee Form” (IM41). It has to be submitted to [email protected], after which more information will be available on the expat online system within 7 working days.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives