HEOC to Implement PCR Testing Services for Tourists Leaving Maldives

Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) has implemented Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing services for tourists leaving the country. This was initiated following the concerns of late departure by tourists due to delays in obtaining PCR testing services.

Regarding this, Dr. Fathimath Nazla Rafeeq stated that upon reopening borders, the resorts have been informed with the latest updates of hospitals which can carry out PCR tests for tourists before leaving the country, along with the testing capacity of each hospital. Due to the delay in this process, Dr Nazla stated that efforts are being made to find possible solutions to make the process more effective.

Dr Nazla has also stated that PCR testing services will be made available to the tourists when the resorts or authorities send the details of the tourists beforehand. Many resort owners as well, have raised concerns stating that a numerous amount of tourists are stuck at the resorts due to the delay in PCR testing services.

This delay has, in turn, uncovered problems for tourists who have to change the ticket dates by spending on them.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives