HDC Seeks Developer for Fuel Station in Hulhumale’ Phase 2

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is seeking potential parties to submit a proposal for the development and operation of fuel stations in Hulhumale’ Phase 2.

The land plots identified for the project are

Plot: RD-4(a) (Lot 20455), measuring an area of 7,327.20 sqft

Plot: N4-24(C) (Lot 20435), measuring an area of 10,179.31 sqft

According to HDC, proposals must be submitted before 1400hrs on 11th February 2021. They must be accompanied by a bid security, in accordance with the instructions to proponents.

For more information, visit the HDC website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives