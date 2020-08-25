HDC Introduces “Veshi Saafu Program” for a Clean Hulhumale

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) introduces “Veshi Saafu Program” to increase the support of the community in cleaning and maintaining the environment in Hulhumale’.

HDC has been continuously putting numerous efforts to create a pleasant environment for the residents of Hulhumale’ and visitors where the roads, parks and other public places are cleaned regularly. Mr Suhail Ahmed, Managing Director of HDC, stated that the support of the community is highly important to create a safe, clean and pleasant environment.

“Veshi Saafu Program” aims to increase the support of the residents living in the area in cleaning and maintaining the area. The program also recalls and encourages the old tradition of the society where each resident cleans and maintains the surrounding area.

In addition, the program provides the opportunity to earn an income and improve prosperity which also facilitates in increasing awareness to have a clean and safe environment. Mr Suhail further stated that HDC is hoping to gain full support from the residents of Hulhumale’ while more programs are planned by HDC for the benefit of the community.

The participants of the program will clean and maintain the road, hedge area and common areas of the flats in the allocated area. The participation is open to all individuals above 18 years who are living in Hulhumale’. The registrations are open starting 25th August 2020 where the interested individuals can call for registration.

