Hansika Motwani sets internet on fire with dreamy pics from Maldives trip

South star Hansika Motwani is celebrating her holidays in the Maldives. According to reports, she is vacating at Maafushivaru, a private island in the Maldives.

The actress took a ride on a seaplane to explore the beauty of the Maldives from the top onboard.

Hansika has shared some stunning pics while boarding on the plane.

In her latest post on Instagram, she was seen enjoying the beauty of the beach.

She looked stunning in a crop top and skirt.

“Mermaids are real, don’t let scientists fool u,” Hansika captioned the pic.

In a funny video shared via Instagram reels, Hansika was seen along with her brother Prasant in the Maldives. The Maldives is Hansika’s favourite destination.

Earlier this year, Hansika’s pics from her Maldives vacay in March have gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in the Tamil movie ‘100’ and Telugu movie ‘Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL. She is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil movie ‘Maha’.

