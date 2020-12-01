Maldives improves Human Development Index ranking

The Maldives had recorded a nine-rank improvement in its human development index ranking, according to the latest ranking released by the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP).

The latest ranking showed that the Maldives stands at the 95th spot, a nine rank improvement from the last year’s 104th spot. The country’s Gross National Income (GNI) has increased by 132 per cent, and it also increased its life expectancy by 17.4 years at birth, as per a report published by Raajje tv.

The country is also included among the nine developing countries in South Asia. The report mentioned that the country has the highest in “Material Footprint,” 14.4 tonnes, higher than the average of South Asia countries, 12.3 tonnes.

Expressing satisfaction over the Maldives’s permanence, the government noted that cooperation from the entire society is needed to achieve these goals.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :