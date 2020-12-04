Miss World Manushi Chillar stuns fans with Maldives vacation images

Male: Miss World Manushi Chillar is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives and this is evident from the series of images she shared in recent times on Instagram.

From solo cruising sessions to spending some relaxed time on the seaside, Manushi is doing it all in the picturesque island nation.

With all the images, Manushi is indeed setting vacation goals for her fans.

After Priyanka Chopra, Manushi brought the Miss World title back to India in 2017.

She will also be making her Bollywood debut with the movie Prithviraj soon.

The movie will also feature actor Akshay Kumar.

