HandiGo Maldives – Mobile App for Guesthouses and Resorts

Handigo Maldives is a mobile app that will enhance the Guest experience of Resort and Local Guesthouses of the Maldives allowing guest to communicate and be informed through a Mobile App installed to their own device. This brings a new revolution to the way of engagement and makes it simple for the guest to be in touch with the Hotel from the check in to their check out.

Handigo Maldives is a franchise, head office and support Hub that is based in Thailand. It has made a significant improvement to various high end international and local brands of Thailand hotel industry due to its design that makes it simple for Guest and Hotel to interact instantly, eliminating traditional approach of paper printing that not only save money but only helps the hotel to become environment friendly.

Having signed on board some key players in the Hospitality Industry. The Company is set to trail blaze a similar growth spurt in the Maldives as well.

According to Handigo Maldives “We represent a Mobile Concierge App that will enable key operations to be accessed on your guest’s phone, making it simple to use, eliminating hard copies and time delays in passing information to your guests. One of the great features of this app is that all communications can be auto-translated to their preferred language to ensure that any language barrier is eliminated.

Due to the “New normal” guideline and the importance of resuming the operation despite the social distancing restrictions existence, Handigo Maldives will definitely do the trick. Upon Check-in the guest gets a QR code that will allow guest to see the entire establishment through their phone covering information.e… from Map and directions, Security Information, Meal plans, Room upgrade options, meal plans, Restaurant menus, excursions and treatment availability etc. More importantly, guest can request any item be it from Minibar or from Resort shop directly through one click.

Handigo Maldives will be sending weekly revenue Resort to its clients with details of revenue capture using the app.

The key highlights of the benefits of using the App are ;

Increases Hotel/ Guest House Revenue Reduces the need for in-room printing The App is programmed to communicate in more than 200 Languages Reduces the need for close customer interaction (Covid related) Digital hotel compendium that will prompt guests to acknowledge for any security-related measures if required– insurance-related.

HandiGo Maldives is now available for Guesthouses and Resorts for Free Installation with no monthly fee until 31st December 2020.

Contact HandiGo Maldives Hotline to claim your Free Installation and for more information: Contact number: +9607241101 / Email: [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives