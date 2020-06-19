Guesthouses To Reopen From 1st August

Maldives local island tourism will recommence operations with guesthouses reopening from 1st August 2020, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih confirms.

The Maldives will restart tourism and reopen borders for visitors from all nationalities from 15th July 2020. Tourists travelling to the Maldives will be provided a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival.

Regular official updates on travel to the Maldives are provided on the websites of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

Confirmed booking in a tourist establishment registered with the Ministry of Tourism, prior to travelling to the Maldives is mandatory.

Tourist resorts, liveaboard vessels are open for bookings starting from July 15, 2020.

Booking Accommodation:

However, guest houses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to accommodate transiting passengers waiting for domestic transfers under special permits. Transit arrangements can be made through the primary facility where the stay is booked.

Tourists are advised to directly check offers and operational status with the preferred tourist establishments on their websites and mobile apps. Tourists who are visiting the Maldives during Phase 1 of opening shall book their entire stay in one registered establishment. Stays at multiple resorts and hotels are not permitted during this period. However, exemptions will be made for transit arrangements.

Entry to the Maldives:

Tourists will not be subject to any quarantine measures upon arrival to the Maldives. Tourists will not be required to submit any medical test results for entry to the Maldives. However, travellers presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival will be subjected to a PCR test at the traveller’s cost.

Additionally, local health authorities may conduct random testing, at no cost to travellers.

A health declaration card will be required as part of the on-arrival procedure.

Departure from the Maldives:

Testing services are available in Maldives for tourists who require COVID-19 test results to return to their countries of origin or another destination. The Maldives has over 600 guesthouses operating nationwide. The government imposed a temporarily nationwide shutdown of guesthouses from 17th March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Full details are available at the link below:

