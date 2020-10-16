Grab Your Halloween Costumes & Get ready for Lily Beach Resort’s Spooktacular Bonanza 2020!

This Halloween, Lily Beach Resort & Spa is planning a spooktacular celebration for the guests. On October 31st, you are entitled to join the celebration with your own costume.

The best part is that, if your costume stands out and brings on the spook, you will get a chance to win a special prize from the resort.

Get ready to party like never before with your kids on a day filled with fun, parades, trick or treating, dancing and a whole lot of good food! The Lily Maa themed Buffet will serve you up with some amazing and artistic delicacies.

Happy children equals happy parents, and to get the most out of your exciting Maldives family beach holiday, the resort offers plenty of possibilities that will allow your little ones to romp around the island and have the best of experiences.

Come to Lily Beach Resort & Spa around the 31st of October to have that perfect spooktacular vacation that is perfect for you and your loved ones. Let’s create some Spooktacular memories that you all will cherish forever.

