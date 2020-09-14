Business Social Housing Society & Culture

Government Publicises Temporary List of Hiyaa Flat Applicants

The Government has today publicised the temporary lists of applicants for flats under the ‘Hiyaa Public Housing Project’. The lists pertain to the following categories: H4 (Doctors and Nurses), H5 (Teachers), H8 (Male’ Resident) and H10 (Persons with Disabilities and Family).

The lists have now been published in the Government’s gazette at https://www.gazette.gov.mv/iulaan/view/132700.

The Committee Investigating Public Housing Schemes has also announced that any persons who wish to dispute the temporary list of applicants may submit their grievances via the official Hiyaa Complaints Portal at https://hcp.presidency.gov.mv/ before 1500hrs on 14 September 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

