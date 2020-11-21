Government Opens Proposals to Develop Maanaagalaa Multi-Species Hatchery

The Government of Maldives has extended an invitation for interested parties to submit proposals to design, build, operate, maintain and Transfer Multi-Species Hatchery and Allied Facilities on the island of Maanaagalaa, Gaafu Alifu Atoll.

The Hatchery is to be developed under the Sustainable Fisheries Resources Development Project and is financed by the World Bank. Project’s procurement will be carried out according to the World Bank procurement regulations.

The announcement by Ministry of Finance read that the proposer should have a net worth of minimum USD 5 million in each of the last 3 financial years and that the proposer should demonstrate how the project will be financed if the contract is awarded. A ‘Tentative Investment Plan’ and a ‘Tentative Financing Plan’ has to be submitted along with the proposal.

It also stated that the proposer should have experience of operating and maintaining at least one Marine Finfish Hatchery using any technology with an annual production rate of 2.5 million fingerlings for a period of 3 years.

Moreover, the proposer or its Nominated Sub-Contractor is expected to have the experience of operating and maintaining successfully at least one Milkfish Hatchery with an annual production of a minimum of 10 tonnes for a period of 3 years. Further to this, the proposer should have designed at least one Marine Finfish or Milkfish Hatchery, using the same technology as offered in the proposal during the last 7 years.

Interested parties are also expected to have successfully developed, built and commissioned at least one Hatchery with an annual production capacity of minimum 2.5 million Grouper fingerlings during the last 7 years which has been operating successfully for a period of minimum 1 year.

The construction period for establishing the Multi-Species Hatchery is 12 months while the operations and maintenance period is 20 years.

Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture had revealed earlier that projects are ongoing for the development of a multi-species hatchery at Maanaagalaa.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives