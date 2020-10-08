Government Generates MVR5.2 Million from Green Tax in August, A 92% Annual Drop

According to statistics by the Finance Ministry, MVR 5.2 million ( USD 337,700 ) was generated from Green Tax revenue. This is a decrease of 92.7% compared to the amount in August last year.

From the total amount, USD 279,260 was from resorts in the country. The remaining contributors include hotels, guesthouses and safaris. The statistics also reveal that the biggest contribution to Green Tax was made from Kaafu Atoll, apart from the capital city.

Green tax is a tax payable by tourists who stay in tourist resorts, tourist hotels and tourist’s vessels. It is also payable by tourists who stay in tourist guesthouses from 1 October 2016 onwards. Green tax is payable at the rate of 6 United States Dollars per day of stay from tourist resorts, tourist hotels and tourist vessels, and 3 United States Dollars per day of stay from tourist guesthouses. Maldivians and resident permit holders are not required to pay Green Tax.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives