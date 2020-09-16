Going Forward in Full Gear! MTCC Project Progress in 6 Islands Within A Week

MTCC has revealed that work on K. Thilafushi Waste Area Rehabilitation project is well underway, with an overall 10% project progress. Installation of a surface water management system and works on a carriageway is currently ongoing, with 30% and 15% completion, respectively.

On 19th September 2020, construction of Passenger Terminal and Fire Building for Ha. Hoarafushi airport development project commenced. The project worth MVR 13.8 million was awarded by the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation on 27th August 2020.

The company has also mobilized K. Dhoonidhoo Harbour Redevelopment and Shore Protection project site on 21st September 2020. The project was awarded on 5th September 2019.

The work on Design and Build of Th. Guraidhoo Harbour is ongoing, with an overall 4% project progress. Harbour Basin Dredging works for the project is in progress, with 33% completion. The project was awarded on 1st October 2019.

Further, MTCC announced the completion of the S. Feydhoo Football Ground Subbase Project on 17th September 2020. The MVR 2.65 million projects were awarded to us by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment on 11th September 2019.

The work on Design and Build of R. Rasmaadhoo Harbour is underway, with an overall 11% project progress. Dredging works for the project is currently ongoing, with 10% completion. The project was awarded on 10th December 2019.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives