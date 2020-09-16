Trans Maldivian Airways Signs as Seaplane Partner for Maldives Virtual Tour

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) has signed as the seaplane partner for Maldives Virtual Tour.

Maldives Virtual Tour is the breathtaking 360° virtual tours of the Maldives offering next-level virtual experiences with over 2000 virtual tours of over 150 different islands of Maldives. Under this partnership, TMA will facilitate travel to all destinations around the Maldives to create virtual tours enabling travellers across the globe to virtually discover the Maldives anywhere anytime with their fingertips.

“We are delighted to partner with Orca Media Group in order to make the Maldives Virtual Tour Project a big success,” said TMA Chief Executive Officer A. U. M. Fawzy. “TMA presently flies to more than 80 resort destinations in the Maldives and we look forward to contributing to this innovative project. This will help in not only creating wonderful digital content but also eventually present virtual tours of Maldives for travellers across the world.”

Maldives Virtual Tour project is scheduled to be officially launched at TTM Travel Summit 2020. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

Maldives Virtual Tour is carried out by Orca Media Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC).

Source URL: Corporate Maldives