Fushifaru Maldives Celebrates the Receipt of Multiple International Awards

Fushifaru Maldives is a proud winner of three industry recognised awards so far this year – just as the resort prepares for its reopening on 10th of November. As a luxurious, boutique resort, Fushifaru’s exceptional service and unique guest experience have only been highlighted through these awards, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in The Maldives.

Fushifaru successfully won the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2020, a follow-up achievement to the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Fushifaru received last year. Through consistent five-star guest ratings on TripAdvisor, this award is a testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, activities, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community.

Additionally, celebrating exquisite teppanyaki and ‘surf n turf’ cooking, Fushifaru’s fine-dining restaurant, Raakani, has been awarded as The Best Luxury Dining Experience 2020 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and is also a winner of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Raakani, named after the Spider Conch Shell, exudes elegance and exquisite ‘surf and turf’ cuisine and interactive Teppanyaki dining experience in an ultimate beach setting, with the subtle use of local materials such as palm-thatched dining platforms with panoramic views of the crystal clear seas and white beaches of Lhaviyani atoll.

Fushifaru’s Food & Beverage Manager, Ali Sameer, states that “We feel fantastic every day when providing a wonderful experience to our guests with big smiles and tasteful food. We strive to continuously surprise our guests with memorable dining experiences and genuine hospitality here at Fushifaru Maldives. We have some new dining experiences designed for our reopening and we cannot wait to share them with our beloved guests!”

Fushifaru Maldives’ General Manager, Ahmed Siaar, adds that “It is truly an honour for our little island Fushifaru to be recognised on an international scale, we feel even more determined to excel in all areas of hospitality and host guests from all around the world.”

Fushifaru Maldives is excited to re-open on 10th November and is ready to welcome and host international guests looking for unforgettable holidays, with assured safety and protection.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives