Founder of Linbaq Holdings Donates 100 sets of PPE to Maldives

The founder of Linbaq Holdings, Datuk Wira Ling Kah Chok donated 1000 sets of PPE to the front liners and medical officers combating the pandemic.

Colonel (Rtd) Mohamed Nazim handed over the donations to the Maldives in behalf of Datuk Wira Ling Kah Chok.

100gsm of non-woven material was used to make the donated PPEs and each set comprises surgical gown, boot cover and scarf.

Linbaq Holdings is an international organization with diversified interests in property development construction, education and environment science and consultancy. Linbaq Holdings will venture into hotel developments in the Maldives. The international organization is set to start the venture late this year and the property will be located on Guraidhoo island of Maldives.

